Ex-Anglo Irish bank chief pleads for release to fight legal quagmire

(Reuters) - The former head of Anglo Irish Bank on Friday pleaded for his release from U.S. custody, saying he would not flee and abandon his wife and daughters as he prepares to fight extradition to Ireland on criminal charges related to the bank’s collapse.

David Drumm appeared in a Boston federal courtroom handcuffed behind his back before his detention hearing began. He has been in jail since U.S. authorities arrested him on Oct. 10. Irish officials want him returned to his native country to face 33 criminal charges related to the collapse of Anglo Irish.

The bank was nationalized in early 2009 in a takeover that cost Ireland some 30 billion euros (currently $32.27 billion).

Drumm has denied any wrongdoing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell did not rule from the bench during the 90-minute detention hearing. Instead, he ordered Drumm back into U.S. custody and took the matter under advisement. Drumm’s first extradition hearing is expected to take place in February.

Drumm addressed the court and told the judge he would agree to any restrictions so he could be released from custody on bail. He assured the judge he was not a flight risk.

“I have friends willing to risk their homes and reputations to support my bail,” said Drumm, who wore a gray sweatshirt and dark pants in court.

One of his attorneys, Edward McNally, said Drumm was willing to work from home and surrender his passport.

“He did not run away last winter when he learned he was a wanted man,” McNally told the judge. “...The government does not need this man in solitary confinement to lock him down.”

For several years in the wake of Anglo Irish’s collapse, Drumm has lived in the wealthy Boston suburb of Wellesley. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Burkart noted how Drumm, despite being in bankruptcy court, has kept a home estimated at $2 million while paying about $100,000 a year total in tuition to send both daughters to private schools.

“He has the ability to marshal resources when he needs them,” Burkart said. She said defendants accused of white collar crimes do flee authorities, especially those who are not U.S. citizens.

Burkart said the judge presiding over Drumm’s bankruptcy case has questioned his credibility and honesty.

During Drumm’s initial appearance in Boston federal court last month, Cabell noted that in most cases people facing extradition hearings in the United States are denied bail.