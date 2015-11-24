FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Anglo Irish bank chief's extradition hearing set for March
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Anglo Irish bank chief's extradition hearing set for March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The former head of Anglo Irish Bank will get a chance to argue against being sent back to his native country to face criminal charges related to the bank’s collapse on March 1, a U.S. federal judge said on Tuesday.

David Drumm, the bank’s former chief executive, was arrested at his Massachusetts home on Oct. 10 after Irish officials asked that he be extradited to face a 33-count criminal indictment related to the collapse of the bank, which was nationalized in early 2009 in a takeover that cost Ireland some 30 billion euros (currently $31.95 billion).

He has been kept in custody since his arrest and U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell has not yet ruled on a plea by Drumm’s lawyers earlier this month that he be released on bail ahead of the extradition hearing.

At that heading, Drumm assured that judge that he was not a flight risk, saying, “I have friends willing to risk their homes and reputations to support my bail.”

An Irish court in July sentenced three lower-ranking executives of the bank to serve 18 to 36 months in prison, making them the first bankers jailed since the country’s financial crash. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.