Ireland may sell stake in AIB in late 2015
December 3, 2014 / 9:58 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland may sell stake in AIB in late 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ireland may consider selling a stake in state-owned lender Allied Irish Banks in late 2015 or 2016, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

Noonan last week said that he expected the state would fully recover the 21 billion euros ($26 billion) injected into Allied Irish Bank following an economic crash in 2008.

“There is a possibility that somewhere towards the back end of 2015 or in the course of 2016, but we don’t have an agreed timeline,” Noonan told parliament when asked about the timing of a possible sale. “We are not rushing into it.” (Editing by Louise Heavens)

