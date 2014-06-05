Irish mortgage arrears fall again as banks up pressure

DUBLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homes in mortgages arrears for more than 90 days fell for the second successive quarter in the three months to end-March as banks began ramping up legal action against indebted homeowners.

The spectacular property crash that pushed Ireland into a bailout has left almost one in five home loans, worth 25 billion euros ($34 billion), in distress with a further 11 billion euros of investment property loans also not being fully repaid.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days was 12.2 percent at the end of the quarter, down from 12.6 percent in the previous three months, central bank data showed on Thursday.

However the numbers arrears for more than 720 days rose by five percent, leaving more than one in four homeowners in distress for two years. The proportion of buy-to-let arrears over 90 days also edged up to 21.5 percent from 21.1 percent.

Irish banks have said they will increase repossessions from very low levels this year and the central bank figures showed just over 3,000 legal proceedings were issued against homeowners in Q1, double the amount in the previous three months. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)