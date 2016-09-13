Irish mortgage arrears fall to fresh 5-year low in Q2

DUBLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homes in mortgage arrears for more than 90 days fell to a fresh five-year low in the second quarter, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears over 90 days fell to 7.8 percent in the quarter, down from 8.0 in the previous three months, the lowest since June 2011, the bank said.

The number of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 16.3 percent from 16.5 precent at the end of March. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dominic Evans)