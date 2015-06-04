FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish mortgages arrears fall, proportion of long-term cases up
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

Irish mortgages arrears fall, proportion of long-term cases up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homes in mortgage arrears for more than 90 days fell for the sixth successive quarter in the three months through March as the number of homeowners behind in payments for more than two years rose at a slower pace.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 9.8 percent in the first quarter, the lowest level in over three years and down from 10.4 percent in the previous three months, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Just 155 additional accounts fell into arrears over 720 days versus an increase over 1,700 in fourth quarter, however those behind in payments for more than two years now represent over half of the 74,395 customers in distress for more than 90 days. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

