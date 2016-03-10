FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2016 / 11:23 AM / in 2 years

Irish long-term mortgage arrears fall again in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - The number of Irish mortgage holders more than two years behind in payments fell for the second quarter in a row in the final three months of 2015, data showed on Thursday.

The Central Bank said the number of homes in arrears over 720 days declined by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the proportion of those in arrears over 90 days fell for the ninth quarter in a row to 8.3 percent of all homes.

The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days also fell but remain at a much higher 17 percent of all so-called “buy-to-let” loans. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

