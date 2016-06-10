Irish mortgage arrears continue to fall in Q1

DUBLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homes in mortgage arrears for more than 90 days fell to its lowest level since 2011 in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Friday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears over 90 days fell to 8.0 percent in the quarter, down from 8.3 in the previous three months, the bank said.

The number of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days remained unchanged at 17 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones)