DUBLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homes in mortgage arrears for more than 90 days fell to a fresh five-year low in the fourth quarter of 7.4 percent, down from 7.6 percent in the previous three months, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The number of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears fell to 15.7 percent from 16.2 percent at the end of September. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)