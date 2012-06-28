FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish covered banks' deposits remain stable in May
June 28, 2012 / 11:02 PM / in 5 years

Irish covered banks' deposits remain stable in May

Reuters Staff

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Irish domestic banks covered by a government guarantee remained stable in May despite elevated stress in euro zone markets, Ireland’s finance department said on Friday.

Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb, which suffered outflows in the tens of billions in the run-up to Ireland’s EU-IMF bailout, saw deposits rise by 0.9 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to 152 billion, the highest level since February 2011.

The finance department said that while the rate of growth moderated in May from jumps of 2.1 billion euros in each of the previous two months, the growth was broad based which it said was positive.

The finance department says the measure of consolidated deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.

