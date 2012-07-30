FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish covered banks' deposits stable in June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Irish covered banks' deposits stable in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Irish domestic banks covered by a government guarantee were stable in June despite continued stress in euro zone markets, Ireland’s finance department said on Tuesday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb rose by 0.4 percent, or 0.6 billion euros ($734.55 million) to 153 billion in June, after rising by 0.9 billion in May.

The finance department said the growth in June was positive, despite it slowing in comparison to previous months, while forex movements accounted for growth in non-euro based deposits.

Irish banks, at the root of the country’s financial crisis, suffered tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows in the run-up to the country’s 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout.

The finance department says the measure of consolidated deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.