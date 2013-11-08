FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish Banks' ECB funding falls 4 pct in October
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Irish Banks' ECB funding falls 4 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Irish banks’ reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by 4 percent in October from a month earlier, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Outstanding loans slipped to 40.8 billion euros from 42.6 billion.

Ireland’s viable banks have trimmed their day-to-day dependence on central bank funding from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

