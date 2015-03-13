FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo Irish wind-down leaves 1.85 bln euros for unsecured creditors
March 13, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Anglo Irish wind-down leaves 1.85 bln euros for unsecured creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - The winding down of the lender at the heart of Ireland’s 2010 financial crisis has left 1.85 billion euros for unsecured creditors which may be distributed before the end of the year, the Irish finance ministry said on Friday.

Anglo Irish Bank’s wind-down vehicle, the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), has paid 14.7 billion euros to creditors and has given deadlines to unsecured creditors for further claims, the ministry said in a statement.

“The Special Liquidators inform me that they could be in a position to make an interim distribution to unsecured creditors in the last quarter of this year,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.

He said there was no risk that the state would need to inject additional funds into the lender.

IBRC was put into liquidation in 2013 in a deal that released Dublin from a commitment to quickly pay off a 29 billion-euro debt incurred by Anglo Irish.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones

