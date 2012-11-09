Irish banks' reliance on ECB inches lower in Oct -c.bank

DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Irish lenders’ reliance on emergency funding slipped slightly in October with outstanding loans of 119 billion euros, down from 120 billion euros a month earlier, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Banks had 78.2 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank as of Oct. 26, down from 79.1 billion euros in September. Emergency loans from the Irish central bank were 40.7 billion euros, up from 40.6 billion a month before.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations.

Under the country’s EU/IMF bailout they must shrink their balance sheets to ease that exposure, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.