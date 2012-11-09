FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish banks' reliance on ECB inches lower in Oct -c.bank
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Irish banks' reliance on ECB inches lower in Oct -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Irish lenders’ reliance on emergency funding slipped slightly in October with outstanding loans of 119 billion euros, down from 120 billion euros a month earlier, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Banks had 78.2 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank as of Oct. 26, down from 79.1 billion euros in September. Emergency loans from the Irish central bank were 40.7 billion euros, up from 40.6 billion a month before.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations.

Under the country’s EU/IMF bailout they must shrink their balance sheets to ease that exposure, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.