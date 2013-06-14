FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB funding for Irish banks falls 11 pct in May
June 14, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

ECB funding for Irish banks falls 11 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The reliance of Irish banks on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by 11 percent in May from a month earlier, with outstanding loans dropping to 46.9 billion euros, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s viable banks still rely heavily upon emergency funding for their day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that dependence from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.

