ECB funding for Irish banks falls 11 pct in May

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The reliance of Irish banks on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by 11 percent in May from a month earlier, with outstanding loans dropping to 46.9 billion euros, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s viable banks still rely heavily upon emergency funding for their day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that dependence from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.