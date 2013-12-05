Irish central bank sets banks tougher arrears target

DUBLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank set a tougher target for lenders to offer sustainable solutions to 75 percent of customers in mortgage arrears of more than 90 days by end-June 2014, it said on Thursday.

The regulator has increased pressure on lenders as Ireland prepares to leave its international bailout programme. It had required banks to propose sustainable mortgage solutions for 30 percent of customers in arrears over 90 days by the end of September and for 50 percent by the end of the year.

Under the new target, concluded solutions should reach 35 percent by June 2014, the central bank said in a statement.