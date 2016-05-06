Irish government proposals signal shift in banking policy-analysts

DUBLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - New banking policies put forward by acting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny as part of negotiations to form a minority government signal a shift towards the state taking a more active role in the sector, analysts said on Friday.

Ireland took control of most of the country’s banks after a 2008 crash triggered the biggest state rescue in the euro zone and Kenny’s outgoing government consistently stated that it did not wish to remain a long term shareholder in the sector.

However the draft programme for government being negotiated ahead of a parliamentary vote to re-elect Kenny on Friday - a copy of which was published on the Irish Times newspaper’s website on Thursday - stipulates that the state will not sell more than 25 percent in any Irish bank before 2019.

“There seems to be a shift away from running the banks on an arm’s length basis and that is potentially troublesome for a private investor in a bank,” Goodbody chief economist Dermot O‘Leary said.

“The goal of using the banks shareholding to effectively benefit the taxpayer goes against the principle of trying to maximise the value for the taxpayer. Investors looking at that may be somewhat spooked investing in a bank.”

Among the other measures proposed, the government will put further pressure on banks to cut the cost of mortgages for their customers with the document stating that “it is not ethically acceptable for Irish banks to charge excessive rates.”

Investec banking analyst John Cronin said he believed the implications of the measures would be that banks pre-emptively cut rates, which would reduce profit margins, will be pushed into being more forgiving on borrowers in default and that there will be no sales of the state’s shareholdings this year.

However he cautioned that some of the “radical proposals” were unlikely to materialise.

“It is important not to overreact,” Cronin wrote in a note. “Especially in the context of a government that is unlikely to survive for a long period in our view and we would see some of these measures as aspirational or idealistic rather than changes that will actually be implemented.”

Shares in 75 percent state-owned permanent tsb were 0.6 percent lower at 2.55 euros at 1105 GMT. Bank of Ireland , the country’s largest lender by assets which the state retains a 14 percent stake in, fell 0.4 percent to 0.24 euros.

Allied Irish Banks is not listed on the main exchange. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)