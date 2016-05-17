Irish finance minister calls for scrutiny of mortgage rate bill

DUBLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation by Ireland’s main opposition party to hand the central bank power to intervene in setting mortgage rates is deeply flawed and needs to be reviewed, the Irish finance minister said on Tuesday.

Fianna Fail, the country’s second largest party, will table the bill later on Tuesday in the first legislative test for Ireland’s new minority government, which does not have sufficient votes in parliament to dismiss opposition proposals.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said some provisions in the bill appeared to be unconstitutional. The European Central Bank would need to be consulted before it could be enacted, he said, adding the central bank did not wish to regulate interest rates.

“For these reasons, and to assess other unintended consequences, I consider it essential that this bill goes through pre-legislative scrutiny,” he said in a statement.

If the amendment is not accepted by parliament, Noonan said the government would not oppose passing the bill to the committee stage, avoiding an embarrassing defeat in its first week and allowing for further inspection before a final vote.

Noonan last May threatened the authorities could take control of setting mortgage rates, triggering cuts in rates from most banks. Allied Irish Banks, the country’s second largest lender, last week announced its fourth cut in 18 months.

Noonan said the government shared the principle of pushing for a further reduction in mortgage costs but favoured doing so through increased competition. “The heavy hand of regulation may not be the best way to engender competition,” he said.

Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane, reiterating that he did not wish to be given such powers, last month described a cap on rates as a “very crude instrument with many downsides”, including potentially solidifying a lack of competition.

Fianna Fail, which has agreed to abstain on key votes to facilitate the minority government but can still propose its own non-budgetary laws, said the mere existence of new regulatory powers, whether used or not, would force banks to cut rates.

“It is the Oireachtas (parliament) that passes legislation, the central bank will govern within that regulatory framework. It is absolutely open to any Oireachtas to pass legislation to give the central bank additional powers,” Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath told state broadcaster RTE.