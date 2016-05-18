Irish mortgage rate bill passes initial stage as govt ignored

DUBLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - A proposed law to hand Ireland’s central bank the power to intervene in setting mortgage rates passed the initial legislative stage in parliament on Wednesday despite objections from the government and central bank.

The bill, tabled by Ireland’s second largest party, Fianna Fail, was approved without opposition, undermining the authority of the new minority government in just its second day in office.

Describing the legislation as “deeply flawed”, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan had asked that it be put on hold for six months to undergo pre-legislative scrutiny. That amendment was not supported and the government abstained in the vote.

Noonan said some provisions appeared to be unconstitutional. The European Central Bank would need to be consulted before it could be enacted, he said, adding that the central bank did not wish to regulate interest rates.

He said the bill may also have unintended consequences such as driving lenders to recover lost revenue through higher prices for other products and could make banks more likely to refuse credit to higher risk borrowers.

Last month Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane described a cap on rates as a “very crude instrument with many downsides”, including potentially solidifying a lack of competition that all sides agree is needed in the market.

The bill now moves to a parliamentary committee where changes can be suggested before a final vote in both houses of parliament. Ireland’s president can also question the legality of any bill before signing it into law.

The process could take a number of months. Without winning over opposition parties, the government would not have enough votes to block it at any stage.

Fianna Fail has agreed to abstain on key votes to facilitate the minority government but can still try to push through its own non-budgetary laws.

Shares in Bank of Ireland, the country’s largest bank by assets, were flat on the day at a two-and-a-half year low of 0.24 euros. Mortgage lender permanent tsb fell 1.2 percent to 1.90 euros, almost 60 percent below its 4.50 per share initial public offering (IPO) price a year ago.

Analysts at Investec Ireland said they believed the bill would not become law, citing the constitutional concerns. Davy Stockbrokers said that even if it did, the Central Bank was unlikely to use the powers, though risks remained over what it described as a “retrograde step”.

“Capping rates would harm sector profits at a time when sustainable profitability has yet to be achieved, be detrimental to bank valuations and the state’s ability to divest its banking stakes and further impact investor sentiment toward the banking sector,” Davy wrote in a note. (Editing by Gareth Jones)