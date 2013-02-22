FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish regulator sees improvements in banks' arrears plans
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Irish regulator sees improvements in banks' arrears plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ireland’s banks have made big improvements in preparing to deal with the problem of mortgage arrears but need to deliver now with the situation still short of ideal, the country’s head of financial regulation said on Friday.

Matthew Elderfield, who is also a deputy governor at the central bank, added that there had been some encouraging signs in returning the country’s banks to profitability although the outlook remains difficult and progress would inevitably be slow.

“While the situation is still short of ideal, this has led to significant improvements from where the system was 15 months ago and so now is the time to see real delivery,” Elderfield said in a speech, referring to the banks’ arrears’ strategies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.