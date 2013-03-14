FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Irish bank deposits post marginal rise in February
March 14, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Irish bank deposits post marginal rise in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes second paragraph to show ECB funding fell not deposits)

DUBLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Deposits held by the Irish banks who are covered by a government guarantee rose by 0.3 percent in February, Ireland’s finance department said on Thursday.

The data also showed ECB funding for Allied Irish Banks Group ,ALBK.I>, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB fell by 8.2 billion euros to 61.9 billion euros, the department said.

The drop of 12 percent in the banks’ dependency on ECB funding brought them to the lowest level recorded since September 2008. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Patrick Graham)

