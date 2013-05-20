Irish bank deposits drop 1.4 percent in April

DUBLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Ireland’s locally-owned banks fell 1.4 percent in April, data from the country’s finance department showed on Monday.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks Group fell by 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to 153.4 billion euros, the largest monthly fall in almost two years.

A rise in deposits last month had indicated there were no knock-on effects in Ireland from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus’ bailout and the department added that it had not seen any significant impact on deposit volumes from the lifting of a government guarantee almost two months ago.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland’s bailout left the banks dependent on the ECB for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped a 0.3 percent to 39.5 billion euros in April.