Irish banks' ECB funding falls 2 pct in June

DUBLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Irish banks’ reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by almost 2 percent in June from a month earlier, with outstanding loans dropping to 46.1 billion euros, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s viable banks still rely heavily on emergency funding for their day-to-day operations but have trimmed that dependence from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.