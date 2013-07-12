FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish banks' ECB funding falls 2 pct in June
July 12, 2013 / 9:57 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Irish banks’ reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by almost 2 percent in June from a month earlier, with outstanding loans dropping to 46.1 billion euros, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s viable banks still rely heavily on emergency funding for their day-to-day operations but have trimmed that dependence from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.

