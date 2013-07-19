FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deal on Irish bank debt could take another year - Kenny
July 19, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Deal on Irish bank debt could take another year - Kenny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - A deal to get Europe to take over the cost of some of Ireland’s bank bailouts could take another year to complete, Prime Minister Enda Kenny told the Irish Independent in an interview.

Ireland was forced to accept a sovereign bailout to fund a 70 billion rescue of its battered banks in 2010, and now wants the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the bloc’s permanent bailout fund - to take on some of the cost.

“We now have a set of tools that, if they are used creatively here, we can achieve...a great deal out of that. That would be next year,” Kenny was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

