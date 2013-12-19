FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland fines Allied Irish Banks for breaking risk rules
December 19, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland fines Allied Irish Banks for breaking risk rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank said it fined Allied Irish Banks 490,000 euros ($675,000) for contravening regulations on liquidity risk.

The central bank said Allied Irish contravened the rules four times between September 2007 and May 2013, including failing to have adequate internal controls to ensure the integrity of its regulatory reporting.

“The penalties imposed in this case reflect the importance the Central Bank places on compliance with regulatory reporting obligations,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

