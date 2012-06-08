Irish banks rely less on ECB

DUBLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Irish-based lenders’ reliance on emergency funding dipped to 126 billion euros in April from 128 billion euros a month before due to a fall in European Central Bank funding.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run day-to-day operations.

Under the country’s EU/IMF bailout they must aggressively shrink their balance sheets to ease that reliance, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.

Banks had 84.5 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of May 25, down from 86.8 billion euros in April.

Emergency loans from the Irish central bank increased marginally to 41.5 billion euros from 41.3 billion euros.