Irish banks relied less on ECB in August -Irish cbank
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Irish banks relied less on ECB in August -Irish cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Irish lenders’ reliance on emergency funding fell in August with outstanding loans slipping to 120 billion euros from 122 billion euros a month before, the Irish central bank said on Friday.

Banks had 79.1 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank as of August 31, down from 80.0 billion euros in July, while emergency loans from the Irish central bank declined to 40.8 billion euros from 41.6 billion euros.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations.

Under the country’s EU/IMF bailout they must shrink their balance sheets to ease that reliance, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.

