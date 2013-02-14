FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish bank deposits slip in January
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Irish banks covered by a government guarantee fell by 1 percent in January, primarily due to exchange rate movements, Ireland’s finance department said on Thursday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb fell by 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to 154.3 billion euros, the department said.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland’s bailout left banks reliant on the ECB for funding but the level of funding among covered lenders has fallen steadily in recent months.

Their dependence on ECB funding dropped by 700 million euros in January to 48.1 billion, almost half the level it stood at two years ago.

