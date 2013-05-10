Irish banks' ECB funding steady in April at 53 bln eur

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Irish banks’ reliance on emergency funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) remained steady in April, with outstanding loans inching down to 52.8 billion euros from 53.1 billion a month earlier, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s viable banks remain heavily dependent on emergency funding to run day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that reliance from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.