Irish banks' ECB funding falls to 53 bln euros in March

DUBLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Irish banks’ reliance on emergency funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell in March, with outstanding loans down to 53.1 billion euros from 61.9 billion a month earlier, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s viable banks remain heavily dependent on emergency funding to run day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that reliance from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.