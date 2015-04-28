FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish fin min says expects banks to cut mortgage rates
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Irish fin min says expects banks to cut mortgage rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Irish banks are charging customers too much on variable rate mortgages, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday, adding that he expected lenders to reduce their rates.

“I’ll be impressing on them that unless they have very strong arguments, the gap between what they’re getting money for and what they’re charging on variable rates is too wide,” Noonan told Today FM radio ahead of talks with the banks next month. “I would expect that they would reduce interest rates.”

Ireland’s banks have been put under public and political pressure to cut rates, with the government threatening to hike its annual bank levy if they fail to do so. Allied Irish Banks (AIB) raised the prospect of easing the burden on customers last week.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.