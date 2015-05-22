FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland threatens to penalise banks unless mortgage rates cut
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland threatens to penalise banks unless mortgage rates cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Methods to penalise Irish banks, for charging standard variable mortgage rates that the government says are too high, will be considered if progress is not made over the coming weeks, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

After summoning the banks to his office this week, Noonan said lenders had agreed to offer customers simple options to reduce mortgage payments by July, including home owners who are in negative equity. Follow-up meetings will be held in September.

“The issue of a penal banking levy in the budget or powers for the central bank to regulate interest rates will be considered at that time if sufficient progress is not made,” Noonan said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.