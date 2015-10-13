FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Irish banks will pay more under extended bank levy - fin min
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Some Irish banks will pay more under extended bank levy - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Some Irish banks will pay more under a proposed new means of collecting an annual bank levy after it was extended until 2021, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

“I‘m not scapegoating the banks but I believe they still owe the Irish taxpayer. It’s well worth doing and the banks are willing to pay,” Noonan told a news conference after announcing the extension during his budget speech.

“The basis is on the amount on deposit in 2011 and a lot has changed since 2011. We want to re-examine the basis for applying the levy for the individual banks - some banks have left, some have reduced, others have expanded so some will pay more and some will be paying less.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.