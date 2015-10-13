Some Irish banks will pay more under extended bank levy - fin min

DUBLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Some Irish banks will pay more under a proposed new means of collecting an annual bank levy after it was extended until 2021, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

“I‘m not scapegoating the banks but I believe they still owe the Irish taxpayer. It’s well worth doing and the banks are willing to pay,” Noonan told a news conference after announcing the extension during his budget speech.

“The basis is on the amount on deposit in 2011 and a lot has changed since 2011. We want to re-examine the basis for applying the levy for the individual banks - some banks have left, some have reduced, others have expanded so some will pay more and some will be paying less.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)