Net income unsustainably low at some Irish lenders - c.bank

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The long-term sustainability of Irish banks' business models depends on generating sufficient net income but some lenders ability to do so remains unsustainably low, Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane said on Tuesday.

"To date, there has been a mixed performance: some banks are still contracting, while others are growing slowly in certain areas like consumer lending or fixed-rate mortgages. This is reflected in recurring pre-provision net revenue remaining unsustainably low for some," Lane told a parliamentary committee.

"This is driven, in part, by institution-specific challenges; part is also due to aggregate trends as their main customers - households and firms - are in aggregate continuing to pay down debt, which should be welcomed from a financial stability perspective." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)