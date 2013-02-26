FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland to remove bank deposit guarantee from end-March
February 26, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Ireland to remove bank deposit guarantee from end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ireland will remove a state guarantee on bank deposits next month to help ease pressure on the country’s loss-making lenders, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

Ireland’s almost fully state-owned banks, whose rescue cost the equivalent of 40 percent of annual economic output, have had widening losses partly because of the guarantee introduced on a blanket basis when the country’s financial crisis began in 2008.

The removal of the guarantee will not impact the vast majority of bank customers because deposits over 100,000 euros are covered by a separate guarantee which has been in operation in Ireland since 1995, Michael Noonan said.

