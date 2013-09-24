No new criminal issues in 'Anglo Tapes'-Irish central bank

DUBLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A central bank investigation into tapes of senior bankers at a failed Irish lender laughing at regulators has not found any new issues relating to suspected criminal offences, the monetary authority said on Tuesday.

Ireland’s central bank said in June it would liaise with police into whether breaches of regulatory requirements had occurred after the Irish Independent newspaper published taped telephone conversations between executives of the now-defunct Anglo Irish Bank.

“No new issues have been identified that relate to suspected criminal offences having occurred and as a result, the Central Bank does not intend, and is not required, to make any further statutory reports of suspected criminal offences,” it said in a statement.