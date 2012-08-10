Irish banks relied less on ECB in July -Irish central bank

DUBLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Irish lenders’ reliance on emergency funding declined in July with outstanding loans falling to 122 billion euros ($150.2 billion) in July from 127 billion euros a month before, the Irish central bank said on Friday.

Banks had 80.0 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank as of July 27, down from 84.6 billion euros in June, whiile emergency loans from the Irish central bank declined to 41.6 billion euros from 42.4 billion euros.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations.

Under the country’s EU/IMF bailout they must aggressively shrink their balance sheets to ease that reliance, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.