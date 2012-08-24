Irish covered banks' deposits rise in July, ECB funding down

DUBLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Irish banks covered by a government guarantee increased in July, while the banks’ reliance on funding from the European Central Bank fell at its fastest pace in more than a year, Ireland’s finance department said on Friday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb rose by 1.0 percent, or 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to 154.4 billion euros in July, their highest level since January 2011, just after Ireland asking for an international bailout.

Irish banks, at the root of the country’s financial crisis, suffered tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows in the run-up and aftermath to the signing of the country’s 85 billion euro EU-IMF aid package.

The outflow of deposits left the lenders reliant on the ECB for funding. The finance department said that reliance had fallen by 4 billion euros to 61 billion in July, down from a peak of 93 billion in January 2011.

The Irish banking system now accounts for around 5 percent of total Eurosystem funding, down from a peak of 18.1 percent, it added.