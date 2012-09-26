FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish PM says EU leaders' pledge on bank debt stands
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Irish PM says EU leaders' pledge on bank debt stands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Decisions taken by European Union leaders regarding Ireland’s bank debt at a summit in June stand and will be implemented, the country’s prime minister said after three EU finance ministers appeared to deal them a blow on Tuesday.

Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint statement that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed at a European Union summit in June, when leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalisation of problem banks.

“The decision taken on June 29 was not a theory, it was not an aspiration... Those decisions stand, those decisions will be implemented,” Enda Kenny told parliament on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.