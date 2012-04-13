FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish banks' ECB borrowings fall to near two-year low
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Irish banks' ECB borrowings fall to near two-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Irish-based banks’ reliance on emergency funding dipped to 130 billion euros in February from 132.3 billion a month earlier after borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB) shrank to a near two-year low.

Irish banks, at the root of a financial crisis which led to an EU/IMF bailout, are reliant on central bank loans to fund their day-to-day operations after losing tens of billions of euros in deposits and being largely excluded from wholesale lending markets.

Banks had 85.1 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of March 30, down from 87.1 billion euros in February while emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 45.0 billion euros from 45.2 billion euros, data showed on Friday.

Overall borrowings have fallen by almost a third from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 as banks began aggressively to shrink their balance sheets. Separate data on Friday showed that Spanish banks’ ECB borrowings almost doubled to a record 316.3 billion euros.

