Irish deposits rose in March despite Cyprus fears
April 17, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Irish deposits rose in March despite Cyprus fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Deposits held by Ireland’s domestically-owned banks rose by 0.6 percent in March, data from the country’s finance department showed on Wednesday, indicating no knock-on effects from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus’ bailout last month.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks Group rose by 0.9 billion euros ($1.18 billion)to 155.6 billion euros due to strong retail inflows, the department said.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland’s bailout left the banks dependent on the ECB for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped a further 10 percent to 39.6 billion euros in March.

