Ex-Irish central bank economist says ordered to ask OECD to retract views

DUBLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - The Irish central bank told its former chief economist in 2005 to get the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to retract its opinion that the country’s property market was over-valued, the economist said on Wednesday at a parliamentary inquiry into the country’s financial crisis.

Tom O‘Connell also told the lawmakers that concerns and contrarian views during his time at the bank were watered down or blocked so as not to reflect adversely on the government. O‘Connell was chief economist from 2005 until 2009, when Ireland’s economy foundered after the property market crashed.

Lawmakers are questioning bank executives, regulators and politicians for the first time since the property market crashed in 2008. The crash cut house prices in half, led to the most expensive bank rescue in the euro zone and pushed the government into a three-year international aid programme in 2010.

“When the OECD published its view that Irish property prices were greatly over-valued around the mid-noughties, I was instructed to contact the authors of the report to retract their published views - clearly an absurd thing to have to do,” O‘Connell said.

“To expect the OECD to ring up the newspapers and say they were misquoted was off the walls,” he said, referring to 2005 newspaper articles quoting research from the Paris-based think tank that showed the Irish property market was over-valued by 15 percent.

He also said that when an Irish think-tank that was partly funded by the country’s finance department published views that Ireland’s banks were in a fragile state in 2005, he was asked to request that such comments not be published in future.

O‘Connell, who joined the central bank in 1970, said “the powers-that-be” at the bank adopted an ostrich-like approach when massive problems were building in the property market.

“Other specific responses given to me in reply to my pleas to rein in the banks were, verbatim: ‘The Central Bank is not going to disadvantage the Irish banking sector’,” he said.

Asked by one committee member why he didn’t quit in protest, O‘Connell said: “If I were to have packed it in, it would have had no effect, in my view. The men in white coats would have been sent for you.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Larry King)