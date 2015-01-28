FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Irish c.bank says will tighten mortgage restrictions if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank will tighten new mortgage restrictions if they prove not to be tough enough or if there is evidence of a property bubble emerging, governor Patrick Honohan said on Wednesday.

The central bank offered relief to first-time house buyers when it finalised new regulations on Tuesday that will introduce curbs on mortgage lending aimed at avoiding a repeat of the devastating 2008 property crash.

“We reserve the right to tighten them and ramp them up,” Honohan told a news conference, adding that if the new rules prove to have been introduced in good time, this shouldn’t be needed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

