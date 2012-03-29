FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish says bank note deal not template for wider talks
March 29, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 6 years

Irish says bank note deal not template for wider talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Ireland does not see an agreement struck on Thursday to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment to one of its failed banks as a template for a wider deal to refinance a further 27 billion euros of payments, the country’s finance minister said.

Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to improve its bank bailout, concentrating principally on replacing 30 billion euros of high interest IOUs given mainly to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument that would lengthen their maturity and cut their interest rate.

“I wouldn’t see this as a template for a broader deal,” Michael Noonan told a news conference after the government decided to proceed with a proposal to sidestep the payment by settling it through the delivery of a 2025 government bond.

