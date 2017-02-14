PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritian conglomerate
Ireland Blyth Ltd posted a 23.2 percent increase in half-year
pretax profit on the back of better performance at its
engineering, commercial and manufacturing businesses.
Pretax profit climbed to 1.70 billion rupees ($48.14
million) in the half year to Dec. 31, 2016. Revenue increased to
17.21 billion rupees from 16.14 billion rupees a year earlier.
Earnings per share rose to 1.35 rupees from 1.02 rupees a
year ago, the company said in a statement.
"The result for the group is in line with expectations and
steady growth in key business sectors is expected to continue,"
the firm added.
($1 = 35.4000 Mauritius rupees)
