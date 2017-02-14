PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd posted a 23.2 percent increase in half-year pretax profit on the back of better performance at its engineering, commercial and manufacturing businesses.

Pretax profit climbed to 1.70 billion rupees ($48.14 million) in the half year to Dec. 31, 2016. Revenue increased to 17.21 billion rupees from 16.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 1.35 rupees from 1.02 rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"The result for the group is in line with expectations and steady growth in key business sectors is expected to continue," the firm added.

($1 = 35.4000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Subhranshu Sahu)