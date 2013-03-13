Ireland sets final spread on 10-year bond as books top EUR12bn

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has set final terms on a 10-year euro bond at mid-swaps +240bp, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Order books have reached over EUR12bn and are now closed. The transaction is expected to be benchmark in size and will price later in the day.

Bookrunners Barclays, Danske, Davy, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura earlier revised the guidance to +245bp area from initial price thoughts of +250bp area as books reached in excess of EUR7bn.

The bond, which will mature in March 2023, will be Ireland’s first new benchmark issue since soaring yields forced it to take refuge in an EUR85bn bailout in 2010.