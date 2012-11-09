Is green-back for Ireland's bond investors?

* Investors show interest in Irish dollar bond

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Investor wishlists are awash with green following Ireland’s extensive roadshow over the last months as the Emerald Isle moves towards a full return to bond markets. For a eurozone country, however, it may seem strange that a lot of this attention is centred on dollars.

Ireland, the blue-eyed boy of the bailed-out eurozone countries, has seen yields retrace nearly 1000bp in just over a year - from the dizzy heights of 14.3% in July 2011 to recent lows of 4.7% seen in the middle of last month.

Over that period the Emerald Isle has carved a path to market return with debt exchanges, T-bill auctions, amortising bonds and planned inflation-linked notes. But now all attention is focused on its syndicated bond issue slated for early 2013.

Up until a couple of months ago, there were few who thought this return would be in anything but euros. On the face of it, any other currency would not be seen as a great vote of support for the single-currency project.

Then came Slovenia. The CEE eurozone country, which had already failed to issue in euros earlier in the year, was forced into the dollar markets as its funding needs reached tipping point. Cynics thought that a country riddled with toxic bank debt would be a hard sell to US investors, and that while there may be enough yield-hungry emerging markets investors to get a deal done, they would demand a premium to Slovenia’s euro curve which at the time of announcement stood at 7% for a 10-year.

No doubt inspired by Draghi’s “whatever it takes” for Europe speech, however, investors lapped up the bond and Slovenia pushed through a crucial USD2.25bn 10-year bond which was then flat to its euro curve at a yield of 5.7%.

Now investors have voiced a desire to see Ireland offer the same product. A market source that attended a presentation from Ireland’s debt management office (NTMA) in Dublin last week, said: “They said that in the US in particular there has been a lot of interest in a 10-year dollar issue.”

CLAMBER FOR YIELD

US investors are familiar with these market re-entry trades, having supported Iceland on its first capital markets funding exercise after the collapse of its banking sector in 2008. Iceland garnered USD2bn of orders for a USD1bn five-year bond priced a fraction below 5% in June 2011, and on the strength of that trade was able to return to markets a year later and pay just 6% for a four-times subscribed USD1bn 10-year.

Some could argue Reykjavik’s decision to protect the taxpayer from the losses in the banking sector makes Iceland a cleaner credit story for investors. Ireland on the other hand went down the well-worn bailout route, which means rising mortgage arrears and falling house prices are now a sovereign risk.

Recent history has taught, however, that for American emerging markets investors the credit story plays second fiddle to the yield. Slovenia is just one such example, but there are many others. Sub-investment grade Zambia, rated B+/B+, managed to offload USD750m of 10-year paper in September at a yield of 5.625%. US investors bought 56% of that paper.

There is undoubtedly a strong market for Ireland in the US. San-Francisco based Templeton Global Bond Fund is already Ireland’s single biggest private sector creditor, according to calculations by the Financial Times.

Ireland recognises its strength stateside, and this is why it has already set up a 144A debt issuance programme.

That is not to say, though, that it has abandoned hope of a return to euro markets. Syndicate officials report that just weeks ago Ireland got closer than ever before on pulling the trigger on a euro deal.

Discussions with its banking group led to a couple of houses being particularly bullish on an Ireland bond deal ahead of schedule, said banking sources. When Ireland tested those banks, it was concluded that demand came up shy of the desired EUR3bn benchmark sized re-entry Ireland had in mind, and the prospect of a trade petered out.

“They tried to muscle through a euro deal and they couldn’t get the size in that market, and that is why it didn’t happen,” said one SSA origination official.

The source present at the NTMA presentation in Dublin last week added: “Alongside or alternatively, on a euro syndicated issue they may be looking at a five-year.”

Ireland is also reported to have turned down some sizable private placement opportunities, and this hits home the point that for Ireland a return to markets must be a statement - a big and bold announcement to the world that Ireland can finance itself.

Unlike Slovenia, this is not a desperate bid for cash. Ireland still has cheap official sector funding until the end of next year, and the luxury of time to weigh up its options for the most eye-catching public spectacle it can conjure.