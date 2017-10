LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has mandated Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale for its first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign’s bailout in 2010.

The country, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, plans to increase the size of its existing 5.5% Treasury bond maturing in October 2017. The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions, bankers managing the deal said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Alex Chambers)