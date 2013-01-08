FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland prices EUR2.5bn tap to yield 3.316%
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland prices EUR2.5bn tap to yield 3.316%

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has priced a EUR2.5bn tap of its 5.5% October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp to yield 3.316%, a bank managing the deal said.

The bond has a reoffer price of 109.45.

Orders topped EUR7bn when books closed earlier on Tuesday, allowing guidance to be tightened from 250-255bp and initial thoughts of 260bp area via Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe.

The deal marks Ireland’s first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign’s bailout in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.