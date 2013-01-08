Ireland prices EUR2.5bn tap to yield 3.316%

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has priced a EUR2.5bn tap of its 5.5% October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp to yield 3.316%, a bank managing the deal said.

The bond has a reoffer price of 109.45.

Orders topped EUR7bn when books closed earlier on Tuesday, allowing guidance to be tightened from 250-255bp and initial thoughts of 260bp area via Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe.

The deal marks Ireland’s first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign’s bailout in 2010.