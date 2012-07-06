Irish syndicated bond plan gains ground

* Ireland 3-month bills trade through Spain, Greece

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Hopes were lifted that Ireland will be able to issue a syndicated bond in the near future after it returned to the capital markets after an 18-month absence with a three-month bill auction on Thursday.

Sovereign, supranational and agency bankers are increasingly confident that Ireland can meet its plan to access the longer term bond markets in early 2013.

“You’d still want to see an improvement in overall sentiment but my logic is that if Ireland is yielding much lower than Spain across the curve why couldn’t Ireland get a syndicated transaction done?” said Dhiren Shah, syndicate manager for SSA at Credit Suisse.

The EUR500m auction had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80 and paid an average yield of 1.80%, through comparable bills for Spain and well inside the Greek equivalent.

Irish 10-year bonds are yielding 0.6% through the Spanish equivalent, at 6.1%, while in the five-year space Ireland is yielding a full 1% through the Spanish equivalent, at 4.9%.

The former is rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch respectively, with negative outlook on all three. Spain is ranked Baa3/BBB+/BBB again with all three maintaining a downward bias.

Yields on Irish bonds benefited from EU plans to use the ESM to inject capital directly into banks, its paper rallying on the hope that bank risk could be transferred from the balance sheet of the Irish government to the bailout fund.

With Ireland’s financial problems borne of its beleaguered banking sector, observers are quick to draw a comparison with Iceland, which in May was heavily oversubscribed on a USD1bn 10-year issue in only its second benchmark issuance since its banks collapsed in 2008.

Investors don’t look at Ireland as a programme country because government debt is unsustainable - it is an issue rooted in its banks,” said one market observer.

Back in February, Ireland reached another milestone in its bid to issue long-dated bonds with a EUR3.5bn debt swap, although, like with the auction, to an overwhelmingly domestic investor base.

“The debt swap, and now the auction, show that there are investors willing to support Ireland so I imagine it would be achievable for them to do a syndicated issuance with targeted investors,” said Max Leung, European rates strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch.

As the auction results show, if other programme countries fall out of favour with the international investor community, the door will be edged open for a rebounding Ireland.

“Even though this is only the first auction, it does go some way to suggest that the market is perhaps more confident in Ireland than other programme countries,” said Leung.

To put the Irish bill into perspective, comparable three-month Greek bills trade at a mid-spread of around 5.21% (12/10/12) on Tradeweb, Spain trades at 1.84% (19/10/12), three-month Italy trades around 1.44% (for the 15/10/12), and Germany trades around -0.26% (10/10/12).

Following the auction results, Fitch ratings agency said Ireland has managed to build positive momentum towards a full return to the bond market but kept the Emerald Isle’s rating unchanged at BBB+ with a negative outlook, based on its exposure to an intensifying eurozone crisis. (Reporting By John Geddie)